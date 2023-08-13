The Guam Department of Education's Division of Special Education is having difficulty recruiting teachers, according to education officials, who hosted a town hall meeting Thursday.
“We have had ongoing teacher recruitment. It’s a challenge, not just for special education teachers, but teachers in general,” Assistant Superintendent of Special Education Tom Babauta said in response to a question a parent raised during the meeting.
Roughly 15 to 20 years ago, the Yamashita Teacher Corp Scholarship program was a pipeline for pumping out teachers, but the interest has seemed to wane. According to Babauta, the University of Guam no longer has a dedicated track for students to pursue special education.
UOG Communications Officer Jonas Macapinlac clarified for The Guam Daily Post that UOG “used to have a major in special education. But a few years ago, it got folded into a single bachelor's with specializations. Our School of Education is in constant collaboration with GDOE, so UOG can help meet the needs of our education workforce.”
"We’ve been working closely with (Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Education, Research, and Service) up at the university and with the School of Education to see what we can do to maybe run a cohort where we would be looking to pay for some teachers that want to go into special education and get certified," Babauta said.
GDOE also is looking at recruiting practices used in the rest of the United States.
“We know that teachers have been leaving the profession faster than we can recruit. So we’re trying to take teachers that we currently have and we are trying to bring in additional teachers,” Babauta said. "It’s a struggle for us being so far remote. You know we don’t have the pool of universities around us. We don’t have, you know, the same kind of programs that can put teachers into the classroom. So it is a struggle."
Last year, GDOE had hoped to send a recruiting team to attract professionals, but the effort didn’t pan out.
"We tried to do a recruitment fair where we were going to send a couple of administrators out and to do recruitment of (occupational therapists), speech (therapists), (physical therapists), all the related services and special education teachers. Unfortunately, there were personal issues with the folks on the team and it didn’t happen. So we are looking to do something like that this year,” Babauta said.
GDOE also is looking at hiring foreign labor to fill the gaps in manpower for special education teachers on Guam.
“We also have been exploring some creative things, some school districts have been using H-1B visas, I believe, where they get people from foreign countries such as the Philippines where they have teaching certificates and then bring them out. So there’s a couple … of counties in the mainland doing that. We are exploring every thing we can to be creative,” he said.
But the shortage of special education teachers is becoming frustrating.
“It is tough because down at the school level we’re trying to support the schools from the central office and I know that it becomes a little bit difficult when down at the school level they don’t have those teachers. We have the coaches that are trying to provide some guidance and assistance. So we are doing everything we can,” Babauta said.