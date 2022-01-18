A modified lockdown was initiated at Southern High School as students arrived for school Tuesday morning.
“Based on a school riot that took place last week and ongoing concerns about threats and potential retaliation, the Southern High School administration placed the school on modified lockdown this morning in order to conduct a blanket search of students as students returned to campus this morning,” Guam Department of Education Interim Spokeswoman Michelle Franquez said.
She said administrators, out of an abundance of caution, wanted to be certain that no contraband that could be used in a fight to harm another student was being sneaked on campus. Administrators initiated the lockdown at 6:21 a.m., Franquez said.
Officials said no contraband was found.
The lockdown lasted nearly three hours. Students were herded into the gym and had to wait as the search was conducted.
Last week, one male student was sent to the hospital for injuries sustained during one of the fights that broke out on campus on Friday.
The Guam Daily Post received a report that a weapon, possibly a brass knuckle, may have been used in the riot. Superintendent Jon Fernandez, however, said staffers didn't find a weapon.
The male student was released from the hospital on the same day, Fernandez said.
On Tuesday, he said the SHS administration was “searching for any and all contraband, including any items that could be used as weapons.”
“On Friday, no weapon was found related to the incident involving the student who went to the hospital. Regarding today’s search, no weapons were found," he said.
The search concluded at around 9:45 a.m. and classes have since resumed.