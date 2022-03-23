The multi-agency search for the second man who was pulled over the reef at Ulomnia Beach in Inalåhan was suspended Tuesday evening.
“Pending further evidence or discovery, GFD units will be suspending the active search for the missing fisherman at sunset today,” Guam Fire Department spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly said on Tuesday afternoon.
The search for the two men began on Saturday evening, when TJ Ngitong and Jayvan Apatang were reportedly dragged beyond the reef shortly after 6 p.m.
The Guam Fire Department, working with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-25, Guam National Guard 1-224th Aviation Regiment, Guam Police Department Special Enforcement Amphibious Section, and Aviation Concepts, scoured the shoreline and eastern waters with drones, helicopters, boats, jet skis, and personnel who walked the shores.
Apatang was reported to be fishing when he noticed a woman and Ngitong in distress. The woman made it back safely, but, in his attempt to assist Ngitong, they were both pulled over the reef, according to a GoFundMe page created for Apatang.
Jet skis were deployed from Bear Rock in Inalåhan, about a mile away from Ulomnia Beach as search and rescue personnel followed the flow of the current.
On Monday, the body of one of the men was recovered, his identity hasn’t been released.
The decision to call the search off, weighed heavily on GFD, which spent countless hours in the hopes of recovering both men.
“The Guam Fire Department extends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the two fishermen,” Reily said.
Ulomnia Beach waters are treacherous according to Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf, who is also an avid fisherman. He said the waters at Ulomnia Beach have claimed lives of fishermen in the past.