The Guam Bar Association is hosting the second Attorney General Candidate Forum next week.
On Thursday, Sept. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. three candidates vying to be the next attorney general of Guam will participate in a town hall format forum held at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.
The participants include incumbent Attorney General Leevin Camacho, former Attorney General Douglas Moylan and new addition Peter Santos, who is campaigning as a write-in candidate.
The Guam Bar Association's member-at-large, Joaquin "Jay" Arriola Jr., said the addition of Santos added another 30 minutes to the forum. The event will be hosted with assistance from the University of Guam's School of Business and Public Administration, which is hosting the AG candidates' main debate on Oct. 28.
"This is a preview of that (main debate). The questions will be presented by bar members and community justice stakeholders such as police support personnel involved in the administration of justice," Arriola said before adding questions will range from prosecution to management.
The forum, Arriola said, is important to allow the public to learn more about the candidates.
"Letting the public know who the candidates are in this nonpartisan race is very, very important. He's the chief legal officer of the territory of Guam, he directs legal policy for the government of Guam and the attorney general is the chief law enforcement officer meaning he's the chief prosecutor ... and the people need to be aware of who these people are," he said.
The forum will be livestreamed on social media. Arriola urged the public, especially young voters, to tune in to the forum. The public may be able to submit questions to the candidates.
There will be limited seating for the general public with a $20 cash entrance fee at the door.