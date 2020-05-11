Selecting new GVB president 'a work in progress'

The Guam Visitors Bureau board is considering its options in selecting a new president after the recent announcement by GVB President and CEO Pilar Laguaña that she will retire at the end of the month.
Laguaña was appointed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and was approved by a unanimous board vote in February 2019. She succeeded Nate Denight, who had held the position for four years beginning in January 2015.
GVB board Chairman Sonny Ada said the president search committee has met twice recently and will meet again May 11.
"We are looking at our options moving forward," he said.
Ada said the board is expected to have more information on the selection soon.
"It's a work in progress," he said.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said she will discuss the matter of selecting a new president and CEO at GVB with Ada in the coming weeks.