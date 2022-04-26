Sen. Telena Nelson to file her candidacy for delegate

Sen. Telena C. Nelson announced she's filing her official candidacy Tuesday for Guam's nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 118th U.S. Congress.
She will be filing her candidacy at noon at the Guam Election Commission in Tamuning.
Nelson, who served three terms as Democrat senator in the Guam Legislature, will be facing off with fellow Democrat, former Speaker Judi Won Pat, who earlier confirmed a delegate run.
On the Republican side, Sen. James "Jim" Moylan earlier announced his decision to run for delegate.
Delegate Michael San Nicolas, who's serving his second term in Congress, is running for governor and will be facing off with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the Democratic primary in August.
April 19 marked the first day to file for candidacy for the primary election for governor, lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general, and only two have so far filed their candidacy, and Nelson will be the third.
Guam's primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.
