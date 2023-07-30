The Senate this week voted to compensate Guam residents sickened by exposure to radiation released during nuclear weapons testing in the Marshall Islands between 1946 and 1962.
Guam is included in an amendment to the national defense budget for fiscal 2024 that would massively expand coverage. Introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, radiation survivors from Guam and several "downwinder" and uranium mining states previously excluded in the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act would be eligible for payouts.
Hawley, whose home state of Missouri is subject to nuclear contamination, told members of Congress that the federal government has been covering up the ill effects of radiation exposure for decades. Families and children have gotten sick and died as a result, he said.
“The amendment we are about to vote on is a very simple amendment. It is about basic justice, compensating the victims of the federal government's negligence for what the government itself has done,” Hawley said.
The amendment, which passed on with a vote of 61-32, isn’t included in the House version of the bill. Inclusion for Guam and other states will have to survive the lengthy debate that’s expected as members of Congress sort out the terms of next year’s defense budget.
The development is a huge victory for local radiation survivors who have been fighting for decades to be compensated, said Robert Celestial, president of the Pacific Association of Radiation Survivors, or PARS.
“It’s gonna be a hard fight in the House, but at least it passed in the Senate,” Celestial told The Guam Daily Post.
He said that he and other advocates are gearing up to fly stateside and begin a round of lobbying in September, when Congress is expected to wrap up discussion on the terms of the defense budget. PARS worked previously with Hawley and Sens. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico and Mike Crapo of Idaho, both downwinder states, to get the amendment pushed forward.
“This is the farthest we've come and praise the lord almighty!” Celestial said in a statement released by PARS on Friday.
Besides making radiation survivors from Guam and other areas eligible for compensation, Hawley’s amendment would raise the cap on payouts for certain illnesses to $150,000. It also would extend the deadline to apply for compensation, now set for 2024, another 19 years.
Celestial previously told the Post he believes that scientific evidence about the half life of ionizing radiation — the kind released by nuclear weapons — warrants the compensation of Guam residents who developed certain illnesses after living on island as late as the 1990s.