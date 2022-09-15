A senatorial candidate was arrested under suspicion of trying to attend a closed meeting held by Guam Memorial Hospital staff at Hyatt Regency Guam, The Guam Daily Post has confirmed.
On Wednesday, police responded to a criminal trespass complaint at the hotel and arrested 67-year-old Joaquin Vicente McCarty Leon Guerrero on suspicion of criminal trespass, according to a release issued by Sgt. Paul Tapao, acting spokesperson for the Guam Police Department.
Leon Guerrero, who also goes by Ken, is a Republican senatorial candidate.
Initial reports show GMH staff were conducting a meeting at Hyatt and asked Leon Guerrero to leave due to it being closed, according to Tapao.
Leon Guerrero told The Guam Daily Post he was at the meeting for about 1 1/2 hours as a GMH stakeholder who has been trying to find out more information on the building of the new hospital.
"They told me that 'You have to leave, this is a private meeting.' And I said, 'Well, this is a public meeting. I've got the agenda right here. These are all public policy issues, talking about public policy, public finance. This is a public meeting,'" explained Leon Guerrero who was tipped off to the meeting after not being officially notified.
Leon Guerrero added he had previously asked to be notified about the meetings.
After unsuccessful attempts to remove him from the room, Hyatt security personnel were requested to have Leon Guerrero escorted off the property, but were unsuccessful and immediately called the police. Upon arrival, officers once again asked Leon Guerrero numerous times to leave the premises but he refused to comply, according to Tapao.
Leon Guerrero was then arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and subsequently booked and released. The case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.
Reactions
Leon Guerrero thinks his arrest was more so because of his work as a community advocate rather than a senatorial candidate.
"I have been chasing this GMH story ... so this is nothing new on my part. This is not a new activity on my part. This is just an extension of something that came to my attention," Leon Guerrero said, before adding he's also been seeking more information about Guam Regional Medical City's sale and tax break application.
Cindy Hanson, the spokeswoman for GMH, said the meeting was actually a workshop with an off-island consulting company HDR Inc. with the goal of staff and administration beginning to make a strategic report.
"When done, of course, (it's) going to be a public document," Hanson said.