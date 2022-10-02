A senatorial candidate arrested earlier this month on suspicion of trying to attend a closed meeting held by Guam Memorial Hospital is petitioning to have the hospital and police department produce documents that have yet to be released to him.
Joaquin "Ken" Leon Guerrero filed in the Superior Court of Guam two petitions for Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio and GMH CEO Lillian Posadas to hand over documents related to his arrest, after attempting to obtain them through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.
According to Post files, Leon Guerrero attended a closed GMH meeting with a consulting firm at the Hyatt Regency Guam for about 1 1/2 hours before he was asked to leave by the Hyatt staff.
After unsuccessful attempts to remove him, Hyatt security was requested to have Leon Guerrero escorted off the property, but the hotel staff was unsuccessful and immediately called the police. Upon arrival, officers, once again, asked Leon Guerrero numerous times to leave the premises but he refused to comply and was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and subsequently booked and released, according to police.
In Leon Guerrero's petitions filed on Wednesday, he stated his FOIA requests for relevant documents were not produced by GMH and GPD.
Leon Guerrero, in an email that was attached to the petition, asked Ignacio for copies of all press releases from January 2015 to Sept. 15, 2022, the day after his arrest.
Also in an email attached to his petition, Leon Guerrero asked Posadas for copies of all documented communications between the hospital, the Office of the Governor, Guam Economic Development Authority, Joint Region Marianas and consulting firms from this year.
Leon Guerrero made the requests four days before filing the petition, which stated Ignacio and Posadas were not complying with the law.
"Petitioner has exhausted all administrative remedies and there is no plain, speedy or adequate remedy other than this application," Leon Guerrero wrote before asking the court to issue an order to show cause.
Irresponsible
Following Leon Guerrero's arrest, GMH spokeswoman Cindy Hanson said the meeting was a workshop with an off-island consulting company HDR Inc. which would have later become a public document.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told The Guam Daily Post the senatorial candidate's actions were "totally irresponsible and totally disrespectful for the hospital."
"It wasn't even a meeting, it was more of a presentation and a discussion with a consultant that the hospital has hired to help them along with their strategic plan and can enforce it," the governor said.
"He was not invited and I felt that wasn't very courteous at all fighting not to leave and making allegations of secret meetings. Absolutely not true," Lou Leon Guerrero added.
Joaquin Leon Guerrero said after the arrest, he was tipped off about the meeting and should have been notified as a GMH stakeholder.