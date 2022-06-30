Senatorial candidate's campaign signs vandalized

Senatorial hopeful Roy A.B. Quinata spent most of his Wednesday morning taking calls and texts about what happened to his campaign signs overnight.
Many of his 8-by-16 feet signs were vandalized, he said.
Big stickers or posters with an image of a burger were placed near his face on his campaign signs. Quinata said it was like a "whopper Wednesday" that greeted his campaign team Wednesday morning.
Instead of letting the vandalism and the cruelty ruin his campaign spirit, Quinata said he's turning "something negative to positive."
"We will continue to take the high road," Quinata, 25, told The Guam Daily Post. "We will turn this into a positive one. It's Wednesday, so it's like a reminder or celebrating whopper Wednesday."
But still, he said, all his political signs are on private property, so whoever placed the burger stickers not only was trespassing but also was vandalizing.
Quinata said he's thankful that at least his signs were "tastefully vandalized."
"The person behind it took the time to make these graphics. My campaign is in need of a graphic designer," he said. "Maybe that person could join my team."
Quinata, who filed his Democratic senatorial candidacy for the 2022 primaries, did not file a police report about the vandalism, saying he doesn't want government resources to be spent tracking down the vandal or vandals.
"I believe there are bigger issues that the (Guam Police Department) needs to pursue. So like I said, I will just turn this into a positive note," Quinata said.
In previous election seasons over the years, campaign teams have reported signs getting vandalized or intentionally knocked down.
During this election season, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on Wednesday said her office has so far only received concerns about some campaign signs that may have been placed on public easements, which is not allowed.
GEC refers these matters to the Department of Public Works, she said.
Not the first time
It wasn't the first time Quinata's campaign signs were vandalized. Last week, he said, smaller stickers were placed on his campaign signs but they were easier to remove.
This week, a more sticky adhesive was used, making it very hard to remove the stickers without ruining the campaign signs that Quinata ordered and had shipped from the Philippines.
So Quinata said he will just leave those stickers that he now calls the "whopper Wednesday reminder stickers" on.
Meanwhile, Burger King Guam managing director Rudolph Rodolfo said it's unfortunate to learn that campaign signs were vandalized using burger images, which he said do not actually resemble Burger King's whopper Wednesday image.