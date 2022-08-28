Senatorial candidates ready

Some senatorial candidates were up since the early morning to make their final push to encourage voters to choose them in Guam's primary election.
As polls opened at around 7 a.m. senatorial candidates could be seen continuing their campaign for the election that took place on Saturday.
For Chris "Malafunkshun" Barnett, he started at Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School to cast his vote before greeting the southern villages in his push as a first-time senatorial candidate.
"I got a lot of big supporters in Inalåhan so I wanted to make sure I went and said good morning, ... so I was trying to make my rounds in the south," said Barnett who intended to visit the northern part of the island.
For another candidate, Fred Bordallo, he started campaigning in Hågat and Sånta Rita-Sumai and made his way up to Barrigada as residents cast their votes throughout the day.
Bordallo described the primary as a "critical election."
"I just want to tell the people of Guam to come out and vote ... and I ask of course to please consider me," said Bordallo.
The longest-serving senator, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, could be found outside the Legislature in Hagåtña. She is hoping to win a ninth term as senator.
"With the support and the blessing from our people of Guam to give me the opportunity to serve them again I would like to continue the work that I'm doing," said Muña Barnes who expressed a desire to create new jobs and bring forth affordable health care.
Throughout the rest of the day, candidates could be seen gathered with supporters near voting precincts or traveling the island with their campaign signs attached to their pickup trucks.