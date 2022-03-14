A group of senators are calling for an end to the public health emergency initially executed in March 2020.
Sen. Chris Dueñas, along with co-sponsors Sens. James Moylan, Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, and Telo Taitague introduced a Resolution that would end the Public Health Emergency declared by the governor, according to a press release.
The Republican senators note that if the governor does lift the emergency declaration and something else occurs, another declaration can be issued.
The senators also pointed to the governor's easing of restrictions associated with the pandemic in light of manageable COVID-19 hospitalizations along with the availability of vaccinations and treatments.
They added the governor's comment last week: “We are starting to turn the COVID corner”, which they say "further evidences the need to end this Emergency Declaration."
“Thank you to former Senator Bob Klitzkie for providing the initial framework for this resolution and Guam Freedom Coalition for acquiring the support to get this introduced. I’d also like to thank all the cosponsors and pray that the rest of our colleagues in the 36th support ending this Public Health Emergency that has gone on far too long,” Sen. Dueñas states in the press release.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has noted that a majority of Guamanians have been vaccinated, which is another factor in her decision to lift some restrictions. However, less than two weeks ago, she noted that Guam is still "officially in the surge status," which is why the mask mandate and other restrictions haven't yet been lifted.
Pandemic
The governor first issued a state of public health emergency on March 16, 2020, shutting down schools, most businesses and most government agencies. It helped reduce new COVID-19 cases until Guam, like the rest of the world, was introduced to the various variants of SARS-CoV-2. That almost ever-changing situation led to continuously updated rules and requirements from the federal government.
"Since then, numerous Executive Orders have been issued, some of which infringe on personal freedoms, adversely affect local businesses, and allow for unchecked government spending and hiring," the press release states.
"The Public Health Emergency provides the Governor of Guam unprecedented authority with bypassing laws associated with procurement and hiring, of which has led to many questions, inclusive of those involving transparency. With millions in federal dollars sitting in the government’s bank, it is critical that this declaration is lifted to provide for greater checks and balances."