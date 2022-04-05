Three senators introduced a bill that would establish a group to review economic data and recommend adjustments to government of Guam retirees’ annual cost of living allowance, or COLA, payments to help them cope with the increased cost of living in Guam.
“Currently, a cost of living allowance is paid annually to retirees and survivors amounting to $2,000 since October 2014. Funding has remained fixed with Adelup proposing the same amount for fiscal year 2023, and the allowances paid to retirees have remained stable for the last 8 years,” according to a press release from Sen. Telo Taitague’s office.
“After years of inflation, many retirees are more than ever concerned about rising prices. Transportation, food, and gasoline costs have increased mainly due to the economic spike after the worst of the pandemic, especially with a 7% rise in the Consumer Price Index, the most significant 12-month increase since June 1982 – outpacing the value of cost of living allowances that has been in effect since fiscal year 2015.”
Taitague and co-sponsors of the bill, Speaker Therese Terlaje, and Sen. Sabina Perez, introduced Bill 285 on Tuesday, April 5.
According to the press release, Bill 285 comes at a “critical time for retirees” but also makes note of the impact they have on the island’s economy.
“With approximately 32.5% of retirees and their families having relocated from Guam to other communities, Bill 285 recognizes that more retirees may have no other choice but to move elsewhere. Guam’s cost of living continues to increase,” according to the press release.
“By recognizing that the relocation of additional retirees and their families could reduce Guam’s tax base, Bill 285 seeks to minimize further outmigration through supplemental cost of living adjustment payments. Every dollar that is paid out to a resident retiree will have a multiplier of 1.30 when spent on Guam, yielding 30 cents in revenue for every dollar the government spends on supplemental cost of living adjustment payments.”
Taitague, in February, introduced Bill 253, which would establish the current $2,000 annual COLA payments as a statutory obligation of the local government, Bill 285 “proposes a responsible approach to updating annual COLA benefits. The alternative is to leave the decision to change COLA benefits to the legislature and Adelup which could yield to political agendas rather than economic realities.”
Work group
Bill 285 establishes the Special Cost of Living Economic Service group which will meet twice annually to develop a report that links, at the minimum, consumer price indexes for housing rentals, healthcare, food, transportation, utilities, and fuel costs to estimate Guam’s cost of living. Similarly, cost of living adjustments for the Civil Service Retirement System and the Federal Employees Retirement System are based on the rate of inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index, according to the press release.
The current $2,000 standard COLA will serve as a baseline in recommending supplemental cost of living adjustments. A sliding scale must be included in the required report which shall be applied to the base retirement annuity greater than $40,000. According to the director of the Government of Guam Retirement Fund, a majority of retirees earn less than $40,000 in retirement annuities.
The report prepared by the Special COLA work group must be delivered to the governor and the Speaker of I Liheslaturan Guåhan, and a copy must be published on the Legislature’s Office of Finance and Budget website no later than the first Monday of July.
Bill 285 requires the Guam Legislature to include an appropriation from the General Fund to the Department of Administration considering recommendations by the Special COLA work group for supplemental COLA payments. Supplemental cost of living adjustment payments cannot be appropriated without the report delivered and published.
The Special Cost of Living Economic Service work group will consist of:
• the chairman of the legislature’s appropriations committee;
• the director of the Office of Finance and Budget;
• the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research;
• the Director of the Government of Guam Retirement Fund;
• the Chief Economist of the Department of Labor;
• the Chief Economist of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans;
• an economist from the University of Guam; and
• a representative of the Guam Chamber of Commerce appointed by the Speaker of I Liheslaturan Guåhan.
“This measure represents a serious effort by the legislature to help public sector retirees on Guam cope with the rising costs of food, fuel, and other essentials. Unfortunately, Guam’s high cost of living has the potential to push more of our retirees and their families, especially those living on meager annuities, to move elsewhere so they can further stretch every dollar that they receive in retirement benefits,” Taitague commented.
“With fiscal responsibility at the center of Bill 285, the measure prohibits the legislature from adjusting COLA benefits without the input of economists and financial officials. Any decision to increase COLA payments above $2,000 SHOULD NOT be arbitrary, and adjustments if any, must be driven by facts and not politics,” Taitague continued. “I urge our retirees and other taxpayers to carefully consider the actions of any senator who promises to increase COLA payments without first doing their homework. If the work isn’t put into studying the real impacts of inflation and other economic conditions, any decision seeking to give retirees an average of $125 per year for the next 4 years – or $5.20 every 15th and 30th of each month – is not only insulting, it’s irresponsible.”