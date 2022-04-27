Senior Citizens Centers to reopen on Monday; delivery of meals to homes have to be called in

The Department of Public Health and Social Services are resuming in-person Adult Day Care and Senior Citizens Center services on Monday, May 2.
Senior citizens who opt to remain home and receive their home-delivered meals are asked to contact Case Management Service program at 671-647-5355 to schedule an assessment to determine eligibility for the home-delivered meal program.
Public Health also reminded senior citizens that “ individuals who are not vaccinated or boosted are at an increased risk of infection, hospitalization, and death as a result of COVID-19.”
“Such individuals are encouraged to get vaccinated immediately before engaging in activities in congregate settings where mask use is compromised,” according to a press release.
(Daily Post Staff)