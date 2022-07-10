Seven recreational beach waters unsafe

NIMITZ BEACH: Nimitz Beach is seen in Hågat in April 2021. The Guam Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that Nimitz Beach is one of seven recreational beach sites that were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards based on the most recent weekly testing. Post file photo

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency reported that seven beaches were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards.

Guam EPA's Environmental Monitoring and Analytical Services personnel sample waters from 43 recreational beaches weekly and analyzes the samples for concentrations of the enterococcus bacteria indicator. This week the following recreational waters were deemed unsafe:

Hågat

• Nimitz Beach

• area between Agat Marina and Chaligan Creek

Hagåtña

• Hagåtña Bayside Park

• West Hagåtña Bay - west of the storm drain

Piti

• Santos Memorial

Talo’fo’fo’

• Talo’fo’fo’ Bay

Tamuning

• Dungca’s Beach

Guam EPA stated that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. Those activities also may result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis, according to Guam EPA.

This week’s advisory also noted a warning that jellyfish might be found in Guam’s waters around July 21 to 23.

