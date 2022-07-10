Seven recreational beach waters unsafe

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency reported that seven beaches were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards.
Guam EPA's Environmental Monitoring and Analytical Services personnel sample waters from 43 recreational beaches weekly and analyzes the samples for concentrations of the enterococcus bacteria indicator. This week the following recreational waters were deemed unsafe:
Hågat
• Nimitz Beach
• area between Agat Marina and Chaligan Creek
Hagåtña
• Hagåtña Bayside Park
• West Hagåtña Bay - west of the storm drain
Piti
• Santos Memorial
Talo’fo’fo’
• Talo’fo’fo’ Bay
Tamuning
• Dungca’s Beach
Guam EPA stated that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. Those activities also may result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis, according to Guam EPA.
This week’s advisory also noted a warning that jellyfish might be found in Guam’s waters around July 21 to 23.