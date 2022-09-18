Several students from the Home of the Sharks are now equipped to respond to emergency incidents like natural disasters.
After being on more than a 2 1/2-year hiatus, the Community Emergency Response Team training, or CERT, hosted by the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense, returned this month, which coincidentally is National Preparedness Month. The month is observed across the nation in September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies.
“The community emergency response team training has been going on for a few years now,” said Jenna Blas, public information officer for GHS. “Of course, during COVID, we were unable to have in-person sessions. We did try doing virtual sessions, but they weren't able to do the actual physical exercises afterwards.”
The two-day training was held for students of Simon A. Sanchez High School on Sept. 10 and 17 at GHS’s office in Hagåtña.
There were 21 SSHS students from the northern high school who participated in the emergency response and disaster readiness workshop.
“This is our first time being back with an in-person session with Simon Sanchez High School,” Blas said. “We get a lot of requests from different schools for teen CERT.”
CERT training provides lessons on how to help communities mitigate disasters during the first minutes and up to 72 hours following a disaster when damaged roads, disrupted communications and high call volumes may restrict access by local police, fire and emergency medical services.
“It's really about teaching the members of the community emergency response that way they're able to assist during the times of an emergency or disaster,” she added.
The CERT trainees learned about light search and rescue, fire suppression, medical triage, patient extraction, and other skills that they would need to handle their own needs and then respond to their community's needs in the aftermath of a disaster, she told The Guam Daily Post.
According to Blas, those conducting the training are instructing the courses on a volunteer basis, which may include some employees with GHS and other volunteers from the community.
Meanwhile, Alyson Sablan, 17, a senior at SSHS in Yigo, shared with the Post that she’s ready for actual incidents.
“I do feel like I'm ready for emergency disasters because last week we did our lectures and everything,” said Sablan. “Then Saturday we're doing real-life situations, which would be really helpful because we just completed scenarios.”
Masae Alafanso, 15, a sophomore at SSHS, described her experience attending the training.
“It's been actually really, really fun and also, it's pretty interesting,” said Alafanso. “I joined because I want to learn more about safety and what can I do to help others if we're ever in a situation, for example, my family so we are prepared for disasters.”
Meah Martinez, 14, a sophomore at SSHS, was another participant of the workshop.
“I think it's really good and I think it was really helpful for me,” said Martinez. “I learned how to put out a fire, how to save a person if things go over them during an earthquake or anything happens.”
She recommends her peers participate in this training when the opportunity becomes available.
“A hundred percent, I would because it was really fun. And it really helped me a lot with learning more about disasters and how to deal with it,” Martinez said.
Sablan shared the same sentiment as Martinez.
“Yes, because it's very useful and made me gain knowledge of things I didn’t know before,” she said.
Blas told the Post that the agency is coordinating with more schools to hold the CERT training.