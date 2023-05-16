A man awaiting trial for an alleged murder in January was denied release from prison.
On Monday, Nathan Jon Ojeda requested a Superior Court of Guam judge to release him from the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Ojeda is currently being held on a $250,000 cash bail after being charged with alleged murder in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Mendiola on Jan. 4 in Hågat.
Ojeda's attorney, public defender Jocelyn Roden argued for Ojeda's release with three of his family members present via Zoom at the hearing before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.
Roden said the three family members, Ojeda's parents and younger brother, were deemed appropriate to be third-party custodians and supervise Ojeda at all times if he were released on house arrest.
Roden primarily argued for Ojeda's release by citing his lack of criminal record and his ties to the community, such as being a lifelong resident of Guam.
Roden also argued Ojeda is not a danger to the community, but rather the alleged victim's family would be more likely to subject Ojeda to violence.
"At the last court hearing ... there was a reaction from the alleged victim's family just when my client asked for a simple request to hug his parents in the courtroom," Roden said.
She then referred the court to Ojeda's charging documents, which stated he sustained a bullet wound by allegedly being shot.
"It appears that the only person that is most likely to be injured or subject to violence is my own client and not anyone else at this point," said Roden. "The alleged victim's family has guns, so the only danger to the community is to my own client, not him perpetrating any other crimes."
'Insulting' argument
In response to the Roden's arguments, acting Chief Prosecutor Heather Zona representing the Office of the Attorney General, told the court she disagreed "wholeheartedly," and said the defense argument supporting the proposed release was "insulting."
"The defendant's claim that the only folks that are going to be subjected to violence is the defendant himself, is quite honestly insulting to both the systems of justice ... but to the family members," Zona said before mentioning Mendiola's family was also present on Zoom.
Zona added the family members were interested in speaking about their "fear" if Ojeda was released, but ultimately did not. She also opposed Ojeda's release because the charge of murder was the most serious charge he could face, and the length of prison time if convicted was an incentive to flee the island.
Immediately after the arguments, Sison ruled that Ojeda would remain confined at DOC pending his trial.
Allegations
Ojeda was charged after Mendiola was found on Jan. 4 lying on the ground in front of his house with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Mendiola was declared dead at about 6:45 p.m. that day.
An autopsy determined Mendiola's manner of death was a homicide and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Ojeda was identified at the scene by a witness, who alleged he "returned fire" at Ojeda to defend Mendiola and himself, court documents state. Ojeda, who was hospitalized and had a bullet removed from his leg after the shooting, later turned himself in to the police.
Ojeda told the police, charging documents alleged, "that he was happy Mendiola died, but denied shooting him." He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges by reason of mental illness but was later found competent to stand trial.