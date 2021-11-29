Public school students are back in school five days a week and a school bus driver shortage could mean delays in getting kids to and from school.
Today is the first day back to traditional instructional days for Guam Department of Education face-to-face learners. Like, GDOE schools, Department of Public Works bus drivers are adjusting to full capacity levels.
About 26,000 students returned to in-person instruction and a number of those students rely on DPW for transportation.
"Sadly and unfortunately, we were not made aware and/or consulted with regarding school opening," DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez said. “The school bus drivers are committed to providing safe transport to our children. Of course, there will be some delays like any opening of a school there are several delays that come in the process, but, the school bus drivers adapt and make changes to adjust to the school routes and the schools of course based on the transport.”
Guam Education Board officials last week noted a shortage in school bus drivers before voting to resume five-days of instruction for all students, Monday.
Ibanez said they're currently addressing the shortage and are recruiting school bus drivers. As of Nov. 29, DPW has 88 active bus drivers on their staffing pattern, far less than what's needed.
“Our magic number is always 189 school bus drivers and school buses, so we are adjusting that now. We are working on recruitments and working with DOA to address the shortfall in school bus drivers,” Ibanez said.
Recruiting bus drivers
The bus driver announcement is a continuous announcement, Ibanez said they hope to fill soon as the bus driver shortage was a result in an influx of retirees. Recently, four bus driver’s retired.
“We would like to address with our current funding 10 additional drivers. Which we are working with the Department of Administration. To see if there is an eligible list that we can conduct interview as soon as we can,” Ibanez said.
The application process in hiring bus drivers involves DOA certification in position requirements to populate the eligibility list. Ibanez hopes to have the list this week.
She said the process "has always been in place."
“But, of course, we have to address the funding," she said. "We have funding for ten personnel. We are trying to address the other vacant positions, we are working on that with our budget projections."
According to the DPW staffing pattern, bus driver salaries range from $26,520 to $49,684 a year.
“The pay structure is very low, so we are also trying to address that. Public Works is doing a complete wage study to include other positions that are technical and vital to DPW such as engineers, building inspectors, school bus drivers and mechanics, things like that,” Ibanez said.
But, a wage study isn't happening in the near future.
“There’s a development team to address that. It’s not going to happen any time soon, but, there’s a development plan needed to address all of the critical positions in DPW,” Ibanez said.
For now, DPW must work with what they have.
She said traffic at schools on Monday morning indicate that more parents choose to drop their kids to school.
“The activity was not as great as we thought it would be. But, as the weeks come parents will get comfortable with the routine of getting the kids back into the groove and getting back on the school buses and transported by our buses,” Ibanez said.
Each bus is able to have 80% of its maximum capacity for riders on a route. DPW has 130 operational buses in their fleet but with only 88 bus drivers. Ibanez asked the community for consideration.
“We just ask the parents to be patient there may be delays on our school bus route. But we do reassure you that the kids will be transported safely to and from schools. We ask the parents to make sure that their kids are not sick before they enter into the bus, they wear their mask, keep their distance and they will be fine,” Ibanez said.