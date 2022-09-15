SiFA: no specific incident happened to conduct random searches

Students of Science is Fun and Awesome Learning Academy Charter School, also known as SiFA, were greeted and searched by staff Wednesday morning upon entering the campus in Tiyan, Barrigada.
A letter addressed to parents, dated Sept. 13, states, “Our team at SiFA Learning Academy Charter School is committed to creating the safest and most conducive learning environment for our students. In an effort to maintain campus safety, please be informed that the team will be performing random bag checks to ensure contraband is not brought on campus.”
The Guam Daily Post spoke with an employee who shared, “As far as I know, the (administrators) just decided to start doing contraband searches.”
The staffer wasn’t aware of any specific incident to spark these types of searches at the learning institution.
“I’m not sure if there was a reason why they just wanted to start doing that,” the employee said. “I think it's just going to be random.”
Employees of the charter school are looking for contraband such as, “items that can cause harm to a student’s physical and mental well-being and/or disruption of school operations.”
Parents had the opportunity to inform the middle school if they objected to the search by officials, the letter states.
“If you are not comfortable with our team performing a bag check with your child, please contact our front office to discuss alternative methods,” said the letter. “It takes a village to guide our students, and your support and understanding are much appreciated.”
Attempts to speak to the school's principal for further details were not successful as of press time.