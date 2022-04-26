Simon Sanchez High school placed in lockdown, gun shots heard near campus

Simon Sanchez High School is in lockdown following a report of gunshots heard near the campus.
At around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, the gate guard at Simon Sanchez reported hearing the sound of two gun shots.
Employees and students are safe according to Guam Department of Education spokesperson Michelle Franquez.
However, out of an abundance of caution, the high school’s administration placed the campus on a modified lockdown.
“Campus is secured and hallways are cleared. Guam Police Department has been contacted and patrol units are en route to the campus,” Franquez said.
At this time no lockdown has been reported for F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, which is adjacent to the high school campus.
This is a developing story.