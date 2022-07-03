Six Guam beaches polluted above bacteriological standards

Guam Environmental Protection Agency sent out a beach advisory noting six beaches were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards.
Those six beaches are in the following villages:
• Hågat: Nimitz Beach, beach north of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek.
• Asan: Asan Bay Beach
• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, West Hagåtña Bay
• Talo’fo’fo': Talo’fo’fo' Bay
The results are from 42 samples that GEPA personnel took from recreational waters around Guam on June 29.
Officials warn that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis, according to the report. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.