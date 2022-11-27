Small businesses turn to pop-ups during holidays

Being a small-business owner in today’s economy can be tough, especially for those who decided to give entrepreneurship a go during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, as the island is on a path of economic recovery, business owners like those who popped up at the Tumon Sands Plaza on Saturday are hoping the Christmas season brings shoppers to their booths.
Jarneec Halsey self-published her first children’s book “Peto, The Boy with the C-shaped Blood,” in 2020, the same year the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared. She said opening her business was an “accident.”
“I published this in 2020, so we are 2 years old! When I first started this, it was in the middle of the pandemic, it was an accident. I wrote this in 2019 and my faith is a really big foundation of what I believe in, so my book was written and sitting on the shelf and I had left it up there. A year later, I felt that God was like, ‘It can’t do anything there on the shelf, any dream you have, if you place it on the shelf it can’t do anything.’ So I said, ‘Let me see about publishing it,’” Halsey told The Guam Daily Post.
It was by no means an easy journey and there were many mistakes made along the way.
“I Googled how to publish. I made a lot of mistakes, wasted way too much money. But I said, ‘OK, let me start this business.’ Then the real work started. My overall goal as an author is to make an impact that lasts. I don’t just want you to buy the book, I want you to feel the book, I want you to experience the book,” Halsey said.
Getting her business off the ground and consumers interested in her book, Halsey turned to giving back to the local community as a way to promote.
“Because I am self-published and I did everything myself, we are trying to file for grants, because what we also do with these books is we donate them to schools, hospitals, and libraries. We are currently in 27 schools on Guam, and we are going to be doing a tour with those. So on our website, we have the different schools and libraries that have been impacted by these books,” Halsey said.
The children’s book author participated in the pop-up shop event held at the Tumon Sands Plaza in hopes that her book and, more importantly, her message could be shared.
“It’s the holiday season, what better way to share something that keeps on giving, like reading? Your imagination when you open the page of a book, you really go through all these amazing adventures. At the pop-up today we have them for $20, because we do the wrapping and all the other stuff so we are having them for a sale. But online at petosjourney.com, they can pre-order the second book and the first one is $17.99 online plus shipping and handling.”
She was not the only small business owner hoping to expand their reach with the pop-up event.
'Nerve-wracking'
Amanda Kurimai, owner of Amanda’s Island Creations, also monetized her creativity to bring fine shell jewelry to island residents.
“Everything is made by me and my husband and all the shells are found here on Guam. My family and I go out and find all of them. We have been in operation for about six months. We have been collecting shells since we moved onto the island, back two years, but I just started making jewelry,” Kurimai said.
Her path as a small-business owner began six months ago, but it took a couple of years to turn it from idea into reality.
“The journey has been nerve-wracking, just starting this business, but it’s been pretty good. This is my third event (in the pop-up scene). I try to price my jewelry for the amount that I would pay for something, for something that I could afford,” Kurimai said.
Keeping in mind what her customers may be willing to pay was a big factor in deciding what products to create and services to offer. It was a process that seems to have paid off.
“We also do customization jewelry, where they can pick their choice of seashells and beads. In our last pop-up, we had four or five requests and I had said that I could deliver them within one to two days, but that was before I had the final count of requests. So now I say that it will take about five to seven days to receive,” she said.
The pop-up event started off slow Saturday morning, but both small business owners were optimistic that the day would bring in more holiday shoppers.
“It's a little slow but it's still early so hopefully people will come,” Kurimai said.