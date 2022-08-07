Families joined Smithbridge Guam Saturday in celebrating 30 years on the island.
Smithbridge Guam marked its 30th anniversary and hosted a community carnival at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park at Ypao beach.
Food trucks, bounce houses, karabao rides, face painting, balloon art and loud music was how the celebration went down, during the sunny day, not too far from Ypao’s shores.
“I am grateful for the support from the team over the years,” said Albert Smith, group managing director. “We have team members who have been with us from the start in 1992. Our people are what sets us apart.”
“We are island proud and love supporting local government, charities, and associations,” Smith said in a news release. “Looking back, it’s been wonderful to see the momentum the team has built over the years – and that original vision remains just as important today.”
Smithbridge Guam is a construction company with a can-do attitude, and looks forward to being on the island for the next three decades and beyond.