As an Ocean Ambassador for Ocean Recovery Alliance, Erden Eruç will highlight the plastics problem in our oceans while ORA will produce a stream of educational content in English and in Chinese. Additionally, he will communicate with classrooms by satellite phone with Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants. His educational and scientific mission earned Westbound Rower the recognition as a Flag Expedition by the prestigious Explorers Club.
To learn more about Ocean Recovery Alliance, visit oceanrecov.org.
For more information about Erden Eruc and his mission to cross the Pacific on human power and promote awareness of our marine life and environment, visit erdeneruc.com.
By Jolene Toves
There have been stories of people sailing the seven seas, ships circumnavigating the world, but one man has launched a rowboat into the blue abyss with the goal of reaching Hong Kong by human power. In an unexpected turn of events, he's now expected to arrive on Guam, possibly today.
Solo circumnavigator Erden Eruc, began his ocean rowing journey across the Pacific on June 22, 2021 from Cresent City, California, as part of the Great Pacific Challenge.
While he's crossing the ocean, Eruc is also gathering information on pollution and marine mammals, according to his website. He's working with Ocean Recovery Alliance to raise awareness about the plastics problem in our oceans.
Eruc also is collecting ambient sound data for NOAA scientist Jay Barlow using a high frequency hydrophone. The data will identify the range of beaked whales along his path. Other species may also be identified once the data is archived and made public, the website states.
The journey to Hong Kong has seen some complications. Boat repairs and Mother Nature brought him to Waikiki, Hawaii on Sept. 10, 2021 after 80 days at sea.
Eruc’s attempt to row from the U.S. mainland to Hong Kong by human power would be a first if he succeeds. However, he has already had to deviate from his plotted course as a result of the atmospheric effects of the Tonga volcanic eruption, according to his blog.
“I was supposed to receive east-northeast winds but instead, I received moderate southeast winds and their associated wind waves,” wrote Eruc who added he could barely maintain his southerly heading.
“When I stopped, the boat ran due 290-300T degrees, which was ridiculous. After what felt like a treadmill I had to deploy the para anchor again by mid-afternoon. I stayed on para until midnight when the winds finally filled in from the northeast. That southeast spell of winds were not anywhere on the forecasts. We were puzzled,” he wrote in his blog.
The Tonga eruption caused tsunamis. Eruc was almost 2,000 miles from the eruption but the unexpected front pushed Eruc too far south to pass through the Luzon Strait and into the South China Sea as he had planned.
He was 478 miles from Guam when he made the decision to aim for the island.
Since leaving Hawaii, he’s been out to sea for 127 days. He’s expected to arrive on Guam today or tomorrow. As of Thursday afternoon, he was traveling at about 1.3 knots, or nearly 1.5 miles per hour, and was located just north of Guam.
Delay
On Feb. 8, Eruc wrote about some of the problems he has experienced along the way. Rough seas, strong winds and timing delayed his initial arrival by about a day.
“What I referred to as a ‘stick-in-my-spokes sort of problem’ then, was major live fire events in the area north of Guam between Guam and Rota on Feb 10th and 11th. Those dates happened to coincide with exactly the dates that I would cross that gap,” he wrote.
With military exercises on the horizon, Eruc looked at his options.
“I looked at the distance ahead to Rota Island, then the additional 32 miles between the two that I would have to cross before the live fire exercises kicked off early on the 10th. I didn’t have any specifics about the exclusion zone. I assumed a rectangular live fire zone covering a large surface. Not knowing what the sea would offer between where I was and Rota, I could not guarantee a pace to exit at the far end of the live fire zone before the start time, which I assumed to be at o’dark hundred on Thursday the 10th,” he wrote.
“So I put the brakes on, deployed my para anchor to drop my pace from almost 2 knots,” he said.
After three days on a para-anchor, which drastically slowed his westerly drift, he rowed to Sasanhaya Bay and took refuge in Rota, so that he didn’t risk drifting into the live-fire exercise zone.
It was a nerve-wracking time for Eruc who saw the ocean carrying him west and at risk of losing his positional advantage for Guam.
That’s when Eruc received the good news he had been waiting for: “You are clear to go straight on your planned route to Guam, without stopping at Rota. Unless you get set way off track, the path is cleared for a straight run without fear of getting shot at. Again … no live fire exercise is a concern if you just keep going."
He said the message was from U.S. Naval Chief Jeffrey Gee, confirming a safe transit corridor.
“Now it is up to me to execute and stay on my planned course. I am sending this update in the morning on Wednesday the 9th (local time). I will pass by the southeast coast of Rota probably in another 24 hours, roughly by noon on Thursday the 10th,” Eruc said. “From that point, I will proceed to round the shoals CCW over a distance of 32M. Apra Harbor entrance on the west side of Guam is 20M further due SSW from those shoals. I am guessing that I will reach Apra early on Friday.”