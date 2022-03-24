If you’re a parent of a public school face-to-face student, you may have received a text message asking for the return of laptop devices.
The text message was sent by Guam Department of Education schools on Wednesday.
“GDOE: If your child has a school laptop and is not attending classes online, please return the device no later than March 31, 2022, to the main office,” the text message from a southern public school read.
GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said some schools are already collecting the laptops for the year. He could not identify which schools sent out the text message but parents will be given information when they respond to the message.
Currently, district is also reaching out to parents whose children received laptops as part of their inventory and quarterly check-in, he said.
GDOE began collecting laptops from face-to-face learners for inventory purposes in November, at this time there are roughly 5,000 laptops still on loan to students.
GDOE has 54,721 laptops in its inventory to include devices purchased for private, non-public and charter schools. Roughly 13,000 were loaned to GDOE students to support distance learning during the COVID-19 school closures.
GDOE needs to submit districtwide inventory of all federally funded assets by May.
“The inventory can be done virtually, but there is also a physical check-in, that's quarterly. When doing the physical check, they can do the inventory too,” Sanchez said.
GDOE officials said check-ins would take roughly 15 minutes and parents should call their respective schools to schedule a time to physically check-in the device.
So far, 300 laptops were replaced under warranty, while 10 laptops were reported lost or damaged since COVID-19 started in 2020.