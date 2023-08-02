Some Texas Republicans want to expunge Trump impeachments. What’s the point?

WASHINGTON — As a third indictment looms for Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, some U.S. House Republicans are trying to expunge the records of his two impeachments.
“It was a bogus impeachment,” said Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Terrell, who co-sponsored a resolution in 2022 to expunge the former president’s 2019 impeachment.
At least two other Texans in the House support expungement.
Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, co-sponsored a 2022 resolution to expunge the 2021 impeachment.
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, who became close to Trump while serving as the White House physician, co-sponsored both resolutions.
Legal experts view the effort as symbolic at best, and cynical at worst. Democrats are appalled at the effort to airbrush history.
“From a legal standpoint, they’re making it up,” said Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas. “I don’t think that they have the authority to do this, and I don’t even understand the impact of it because he was not ever convicted.”
Only the House has the power to impeach the president. The Senate has the power to convict and remove the president from office. In Trump’s case, the Senate has twice declined to do so.
Crockett said Republicans who want to pretend the impeachments never happened have lost their compass.
“They throw out all rules when it comes to Donald Trump,” she said. “They’ve decided that they want this to be a lawless nation, as relates to Trump.”
Expungement
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., introduced dual resolutions last month to expunge the impeachments. The expungement efforts are underway even as new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case were brought against Trump in a superseding indictment filed Thursday.
The resolutions are vague on how the expungement would work, other than to state that it would be “as if such Article had never passed the full House of Representatives.”
It’s not clear if the House would have the authority to amend the official Congressional Record to remove every trace of the impeachments - such as transcripts of House hearings and floor debates and vote tallies.
The trials and acquittals took place in the Senate and a House resolution would not affect that part of the record, leaving a gap in the official history where it appeared Trump went on trial with no sign he was impeached.
Never mind the reams of news accounts and countless hours of video footage.
“For the House to expunge Trump’s impeachments would have no practical effect, since it would still leave in the history books the Senate trials of those impeachments, and the not guilty verdicts,” said Jeffrey Abramson, an expert in constitutional law at the University of Texas at Austin.
“This is not the old Soviet Union. You don’t erase history,” he said, referring to the Orwellian practice of erasing Politburo members from photos when they fell out of favor, as if they’d never existed.
The Constitution lays out procedures for impeaching a president but says nothing about erasing the record when control of Congress shifts.
“It’s never been done, so I don’t think anyone really knows,” Abramson said.
'Political vendetta'
This isn’t the first time Republicans have tried to expunge Trump’s impeachments. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla, introduced two such resolutions last year when he was in the House, which drew the three Texas co-sponsors.
The supporters shrug off concerns about a lack of precedent.
“The bottom line is that Democrats upended the norms of congressional oversight and investigations in not just one, but two egregiously overwrought impeachments,” Weber said in a statement provided by aides. “I do not believe that his statements on January 6 constituted incitement of insurrection, and I think it is time to clear the record and expunge the Democrats’ sham smear.”
Weber said Democrats began trying to remove Trump from his first day in office.
“The American people and Texans in my district know that the progressive left wing was obsessed with impeaching President Trump, and their efforts were nothing more than a political vendetta that set a dangerous precedent,” he said.
Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, both Republicans, voted against conviction at both trials.
Trump’s first impeachment stemmed from his threat to withhold military aid to get Ukraine to embarrass his opponent, now-President Joe Biden, by launching an investigation into his son, Hunter Biden. The Senate acquitted Trump on a 52-48 vote on one article of impeachment, abuse of power, and by a 53-47 vote on the other article, obstruction of Congress.
Trump was also acquitted at his second impeachment trial shortly after leaving office on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. Although there were 57 votes to convict and only 43 votes to acquit, that was 10 shy of the two-thirds majority required.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reportedly promised House conservatives that he will support expungement and put the resolutions to a vote, though he hasn’t said when.
Abramson said that while Trump’s allies can’t rewrite history and erase what happened, their actions would undermine the authority of the Constitution.
“There is no basis in law for expunging impeachments,” he said. “This is like treating the Constitution as if it performed cheap, disappearing magic tricks.”