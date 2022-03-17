Space National Guard wouldn't cost Department of Defense any additional funding

As members of Congress study the creation of a Space National Guard, the statement below aims to clarify the National Guard’s position of using existing forces and existing funds, according to the Guam National Guard.
Primarily, officials don't anticipate any additional costs required from the Department of Defense to establish a Space branch within the National Guard, which has Air and Army branches.
When the United States Space Force was created over two years ago, a space National Guard component wasn't created simultaneously.
Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau, visited Guam last week. Hokanson met with the Guam guardsmen who are providing security to the missile defense system on Andersen Air Force Base. He also discussed this additional component to the Guam National Guard.
“The National Guard has performed critical space missions for 27 years. They are a proven and critical capability for the Nation’s space campaign, and must remain ready to continue to conduct uninterrupted missions as the reserve component to the U.S. Space Force," officials stated in a press release.
Currently, existing National Guard space capabilities defend our Nation by conducting missile warning, space domain awareness, satellite command and control, military satellite communications, space electromagnetic warfare operations, space test and training, and analysis of space intelligence missions.
National Guard space capabilities also integrate with homeland domestic response via the FireGuard program and established interagency partnerships with National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Interagency Fire Center, and the U.S. Fire Service.
The approach of using existing forces reduces bureaucracy, has no loss in operational capabilities, and supports the U.S. Space Force’s objectives. This approach can be accomplished with no new costs to the Department of Defense.
Establishing the Space National Guard can be established through a transfer of existing Air National Guard resources. Furthermore, any new cost (projected at less than $250,000 for heraldry items, uniforms, signage, etc.) could be accommodated within existing National Guard resources. There is no requirement for growth under this plan.
Further delays in the proper alignment of National Guard space units within the U.S. Space Force will erode national security. – National Guard Bureau Public Affairs