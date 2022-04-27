Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Joe San Agustin are pushing two separate bills that share a common goal: providing Guam drivers some relief at the pump.
On Tuesday morning, the Speaker asked the community for support in calling for Bill No. 261-36 to be reported out of the Committee of Appropriations for further action by the Legislature.
Bill No. 261-36 would bring a savings of 23 cents per gallon to all individuals and businesses at the gas pumps through the repeal of the Liquid Fuel Tax, according to the press release.
The proposal had a public hearing on April 7, where local gas companies lent their support for the measure promising that the reductions “if enacted, would be passed on to the consumers.”
Terlaje was able to get Bill No. 261-36 onto the April session agenda as a potential item, however, the appropriations committee has not reported the measure out, which means the bill can't move forward onto the April legislative session agenda for action.
Meanwhile, San Agustin, chairperson of the appropriations committee, introduced Bill 295-36, which waives the levy of excise taxes, automotive surcharges, and mass transit automotive surcharges on liquid fuel for 180 calendar days and to amend the appropriations for the Department of Public Works.
Bill 295 intends to place a moratorium, acknowledging the repeal of liquid fuel taxes as proposed in Bill 261 would cause a decline in Guam’s ability to repair roads and not guarantee savings at the gas pumps.
The repeal of the tax and added surcharges will cause a reduction in collections for the repair of Guam’s secondary roads estimated at almost $20 Million annual.
“The moratorium will ensure that the people are given some reprieve and, while not guaranteed, it is a way for the government to extend support while ensuring we do not repeal a law that will affect the government’s ability to maintain and repair secondary roads for years to come,” Sen. San Agustin stated.
San Agustin is joined by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Sen. Amanda Shelton, Sen. Pedo Terlaje, Sen. Tony Ada, Sen. Frank Blas, Jr. and Sen. Jim Moylan as co-sponsors of his bill.
(Daily Post Staff)