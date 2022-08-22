Classes for STARBASE Guam are now in session for public school students islandwide.
STARBASE Guam, located in Barrigada, is a Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM, based educational youth program that is funded by the Department of Defense.
It launched on the island for the first time last school year.
There are an estimated 3.5 million STEM-related jobs that will be vacant by 2025, according to idtech.com.
With that projected figure being so significant, STARBASE Guam hopes to encourage the island’s youth to join the field.
“The goal is to encourage our students as young as fifth grade to get into STEM careers, to get excited, to be aware of the science, technology, engineering and math, as you know, and I keep reiterating this, that there are 2 million, more than 2 million jobs that are out there, STEM careers that we cannot fill because we don't have enough STEM trained or workforce,” said Leah Beth Naholowaa, program director at STARBASE “This is a way of building our capacity. So that one day we can replace, you know, they can replace doctors, nurses or engineers and so on and so forth.”
It also aims to raise awareness and exposure to underserved students to build a capacity and sustainability to create a STEM-ready workforce in Guam and Micronesia, educating fifth graders from Guam Department of Education schools, charter schools, private schools, and home-schooled students.
Fifth-grade students from across the island are at the STEM camp five days a week, she noted.
The learning curriculum has expanded this school year.
“So this school year, we changed our curriculum. We now have a computer-aided design curriculum, which is CAD. And this is every day now we partner with Onshape. And we have their curriculum to get the kids into designing something. And, hopefully, if we were to get a big 3D printer, we're able to print their design. They can actually design skateboards, bicycles or something to this computer-aided design that we are implementing, starting the school year. ... There's so much more in this school year than the previous year because we started late last year. Aside from the center on Friday, it's a full-fledged STEM-based curriculum,” Naholowaa said.
STARBASE has served nearly 18,000 students from 30 schools around the island.
This year’s program kicked off on Monday with more than 40 students from Adacao Elementary School, with a capacity of 50.
The goal is to now serve over 2,000 students from 33 schools islandwide, according to Naholowaa.
“Well, we're just very excited to welcome our first cohort this year. And we're excited to bring them back again to learn and enjoy the STEM curriculum, the new STEM curriculum that we have, and we hope that our students will get excited into getting to, you know, STEM careers that they choose to when they grow up and when they decide on what careers they would like to go into,” she said.