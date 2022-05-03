Statement from Sen. Ridgell on the upcoming election

Sen. Clynt Ridgelll, who recently told The Guam Daily Post that he won't be seeking another term in the Legislature, sent out a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
The statement is seen in full below:
I will not be running for re-election. I view this job as a public service and not a career. To serve the public properly, one must devote a lot of time, energy and focus on the needs of the people of Guam. I’ve done this. Now it’s time for me to focus my energy on the needs of my family.
I don’t have anything specific lined up at the moment but I am leaning towards returning to the private sector.
It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve the people of Guam. I stuck to my platform of a Green Guam: Green with Agriculture, Green with Renewable Energy, Green with Environmental Protections, & Green with Cannabis. I feel I’ve accomplished a lot in a short amount of time. I thank everyone for their support, especially my wife and kids who had to sacrifice a lot for me to be able to serve the people.
I will always be an advocate for the people of the Freely Associated States. I will always push for a better and more self-sustainable Guam for everyone. I will always work hard to Make Guam Green Again!
Saina Ma’ase, Kilisou, Kalahngan, Kuloh, Kammagar, Sulang, Kom̧m̧ool, Thank You & Stay Maolek,
Clynt Ridgell