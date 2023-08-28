Stolen ambulance found, police investigating

An ambulance stolen early Sunday morning was found near the Zero Down subdivision in Yigo.
On Sunday, just before 6:30 a.m., Guam Fire Department spokesperson Nick Garrido reported to local media an ambulance was stolen while it was parked outside a home on Ministry Street in Mangilao as units were responding to a sick person call.
After requesting assistance from the community and the Guam Police Department began investigating, Garrido shared at about 6 p.m. the ambulance was located off of Chalan Ramirez near the Zero Down subdivision.
According to a release issued by GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, officers from the Dededo Precinct officers followed up on a lead that was received from an anonymous caller, which did not yield positive results.
"Undeterred, our officers met with members of the Yigo community and focused their investigation on the general area of Chalan Bada, where the vehicle was located during the daylight hours," stated Savella who added the investigation remains open as no suspects have yet to be identified.
The community is asked to call GPD Dispatch at 671-475-8615~7 if you have any information that could be of assistance to this case.
Operations
After the ambulance was stolen the patient was stable and was transported to the hospital by family members, however Garrido stated the theft of the ambulance hampers GFD's ability to respond to emergencies.
Garrido further expanded there were potential for delays but in the meantime were utilizing "triage training, both within the 911 Center and out in the community.
The ambulance contained medical equipments and supplies that were of high value such as oxygen, an automated external defibrillator, suction devices and spinal boards. Additionally a personal bag, wallet, cellphone and GFD-issued tablet were in the ambulance.
Garrido confirmed with The Guam Daily Post while the ambulance was missing "there was no issues" affecting operations.