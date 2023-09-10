Three more cases of leptospirosis have been confirmed on island and most have been linked to exposure through outdoor recreational or work activities including hiking and swimming.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported on Thursday that the total number of confirmed cases have reached six while one case is “presumptive positive.”
“With Guam recently seeing heavy rain and storm-like weather, this is a likely reason why the DPHSS is seeing these new leptospirosis cases. Historically, leptospirosis infections on Guam occurs mainly in people who have been hiking and/or swimming in streams and rivers in the southern part of the island,” the Public Health release said.
This is the second time this month that Public Health has confirmed cases of leptospirosis. The cases have been attributed to the rain and storm-like weather recently experienced on the island.
“The risk of acquiring leptospirosis can be greatly reduced by not swimming or wading in water that might be contaminated with animal urine, or eliminating contact with potentially infected animals. Protective clothing or footwear should be worn by those exposed to contaminated soil or water,” said Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky in the release.
Leptospirosis is a bacterial, zoonotic infection that is transmitted from animals to humans through exposure of urine in the environment through breaks in the skin or through mucous membranes of the eyes, nose or mouth.
Exposure to the infection can result in symptoms that can be mistaken for other diseases like dengue fever or influenza. Public Health said symptoms included high fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, jaundice, red eyes, abdominal pain, diarrhea and rash.
The infection can be fatal and requires antibiotic treatment to prevent severe complications and fatalities.