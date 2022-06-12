'Strong bonds in history and culture': Guam celebrates 124th Philippine Independence Day

For the first time in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, in-person gatherings kicked off a series of events for the 124th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine Independence and to celebrate the strong historic, cultural and economic bonds between Guam and the Philippines.
On June 12, 1898, the Philippines declared its independence from a 333-year Spanish rule.
To mark the occasion, a Philippine flag raising ceremony will be held this morning at Guam Reef Hotel, with Philippine and Guam dignitaries in attendance.
Both Guam and the Philippines experienced Spanish, U.S. and Japanese colonization.
Philippine revolutionaries and heroes were exiled to Guam. Filipinos helped rebuild Guam from the devastation of World War II.
Today, skilled Filipino workers continue to be brought to Guam for the ongoing military buildup.
"Through the years, Filipinos have contributed significantly to Guam and made outstanding achievements in various professional fields in government, military service, business, culture, arts, education, and in non-profit organizations," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said in a proclamation declaring June 2022 Philippine Independence Month.
Tenorio, at the Philippine Consulate General's June 8 reception at Rihga Royal Laguna Guam Resort ahead of Independence Day, said Guam looks forward to "continuing to celebrate the strong bonds in history and culture that the Chamorro people and the people of the Philippines have."
"This bond...is based on our social ties, based on our religious backgrounds, based on our common history with colonialism, but also our history of surviving the destruction of World War II," he said.
The invitation-only reception brought together a crowd donned in traditional Filipino attire, the first event of its kind in two years as pandemic restrictions eased.
Among them were government of Guam officials and gubernatorial and senatorial candidates for the 2022 Guam elections.
Tenorio, flanked by Philippine Consul General Patrick John Hilado and visiting Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson of the Philippines, offered three rounds of toasts at the reception.
"Ladies and gentlemen, one of the symbols of a thriving democracy is the execution of a successful election and this year, just a few weeks ago, the Filipino people, in an overwhelming mandate, have elected a new president. So my first of three toasts will be to the prosperity of the Filipino people under the new administration of the president-elect (Ferdinand "Bongbong") Marcos. Cheers, Mabuhay," he said.
Tenorio's second toast was dedicated to the Filipino people and the third, the people of Guam.
"May the people of Guam and their continued love and friendship to the Filipino people that have chosen to live here, may we continue to live in peace and prosperity and unity. Mabuhay," he said.
'New beginning'
Prior to the toast, Tenorio shared that GovGuam will be co-hosting with the Filipino Community of Guam a grand Filipino festival next year to mark the 125th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine Independence.
Hilado, during a proclamation signing at Adelup earlier this month, said the month-long commemoration of the anniversary of Philippine Independence is a "fitting tribute" to the "lengthy and deep connections" between the two places.
"It's very hard to find a place on earth that shares as much history shared between two communities as the Philippines and Guam," Hilado said. "We had a shared past during the Spanish period, we had shared experience during World War II, our colonial past with America, and then our desire to promote just and humane societies for our people, between the challenges that we are facing. We are neighbors in the Pacific."
Philippine Consul Ferdinand Flores, Vice Consul Sheila Briones and Filipino Community of Guam President James Robinson joined the proclamation signing.
"Rise towards the challenge of a new beginning," the theme of this year's Philippine Independence Day celebrations, speaks well of both the Philippines and Guam's pandemic recovery and reopening efforts, officials said.
"We are hoping that in marking our independence this year, we summon the same courage shown by our heroes 124 years ago," Hilado said, "To rise up and meet the challenges upon us during the present time."