The Guam Crime Stoppers is asking the community to help find the person or people who broke into D.L. Perez Elementary School in Yigo.
At about 8:25 a.m. April 15, school officials discovered that the main office had been broken into by unknown individuals.
An assessment was made and officials discovered the culprits also broke into seven classrooms. As of Friday afternoon, officials had no information on the stolen items.
The students from D.L. Perez Elementary School are asking for assistance from the community regarding this case investigation.
Anyone with information that can aid investigators, are asked to submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.
All tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward will be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest.