After students and employees of Simon A. Sanchez High School and F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School sheltered in place for a little over an hour, the all-clear was given by the Guam Police Department.
An altercation between a couple of SSHS students just after noon Monday prompted both schools, located in Yigo, to implement the procedure, according to the Guam Department of Education.
“In an abundance of caution, Simon Sanchez High School was placed in 'shelter-in-place' at 12:15 p.m., (Monday) Sept. 26,” said Michelle Franquez, the interim public information officer at GDOE. “The 'shelter-in-place' was initiated to disperse the crowd and ensure students’ safety.”
GPD officers assisted with crowd control to ensure students were safe and secured, she noted.
The shelter-in-place was lifted about an hour later around 1:17 p.m., Franquez added.
School officials also issued a shelter-in-place order for FBLG Middle School due to the campus being adjacent to SSHS.
No injuries were reported.