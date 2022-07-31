Families were lining up as early as 8 a.m. on Saturday to get their children’s required vaccinations for the start of the new school year, as it fast approaches for thousands of students on the island.
“We actually even had individuals already in line waiting before we showed up to set up and get ready,” said Annette Aguon, administrator of communicable disease control at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services. “So they were here more than an hour and a half before we opened. We actually had a good turnout. We had people waiting in line and so that's a good thing.”
DPHSS’ Back-to-School Immunization Outreach opened at 10 a.m. at the Barrigada community center, which was available to families with children 4 to 18 years of age for routine immunizations. It was organized to help families fulfill that back-to-school requirement and prevent the spread of any communicable diseases, Aguon noted.
Joseph Muna, 40, a father of six, had four of his children avail of the free clinic.
“Because, you know, school is starting soon and we want to make sure that they are up to date with their shots,” said Muna of Mongmong. “Well, actually, my oldest daughter, she’s not staying with us but she has her own place. She was someone that messaged my wife and told us about it.”
While his family is under a federal government assistance program and have their primary clinic, Muna told The Guam Daily Post that he didn’t want his family to miss out on the opportunity.
“Well, we are under Medicaid and, yeah, they have their own doctor but their clinic doesn’t do immunizations that are free,” Muna said. “I think it’s really good that they have these outreach programs because not everyone has the time or has financial needs to get what their kids need.”
DPHSS reported a slight decrease in families rolling up their sleeves this year.
“We had over 100 people,” Aguon said. “We normally prepare for like 200 or more but I know we have a lot of activities going on this weekend and so the fact that we were able to see over 100, it’s great. Some individuals are getting more than two to three shots at one time so even though the number may be small, the number of doses our nurses had to administer is usually averaging three or four per patient.”
For those that missed out on Saturday, DPHSS’ community health centers also offer free immunizations to the public. Just call Public Health to make an appointment, Aguon added.
DPHSS plans to host another event next month.
“We’ll announce that once everything is confirmed,” Aguon said.
“We are thankful to the Barrigada mayor and her staff for allowing us to use her facility and to help us with the logistics,” Aguon added.