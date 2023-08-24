Superintendent: Do not force return of $20M back to GDOE

A legislative attempt to force the administration to return $20 million to the Guam Department of Education for facility maintenance and repairs shouldn’t move forward, according to Superintendent of Education Kenneth Swanson.
Though Guam Department of Education leadership last week told lawmakers they wanted a return of the $20 million, which was moved by the Leon Guerrero-Tenoiro administration toward storm recovery after Typhoon Mawar, Swanson in a statement Monday opposed the latest legislative attempt to try to force that return.
A cohort of lawmakers led by Speaker Therese Terlaje voted last week to freeze the funding for the Office of the Governor in fiscal 2024 until GDOE's funds are restored.
Swanson on Monday said the “well-intended” effort may slow down the fixing of schools.
Legislative education chairman Sen. Chris Barnett in a written response said Swanson’s “180-degree turn,” which followed a meeting with administration, was a cause for confusion.
Money for GDOE was reprogrammed by the Bureau of Budget Management and Research after Typhoon Mawar in May, with the understanding that the administration would help speed along the purchase of aid for the schools post-disaster. That agreement was the source of much of the controversy, after Swanson told lawmakers that GDOE was waiting on the Office of Homeland Security and Civil Defense - which was handed over control of the funds - to secure a majority of typhoon repair requests just a week before the start of the school year.
“Though causing concern at first, the diversion of the $20 million through the governor’s administration, GDOE has been able to accelerate the procurement process using Department of Administration resources,” Swanson said Monday.
GDOE was able to “execute multiple contracts using portions of the allocated dollars with several million dollars in contracts for important support including mold abatement, air conditioning repair and replacement, sewer line replacements, ceiling and floor tile replacement, and several more high-cost and important projects slated against the $20 million.”
Using GDOE’s regular procurement channels may have been “very time-consuming,” Swanson said.
If the $20 million were recalled to GDOE, as lawmakers are moving to do, it “would stop the procurement process that began in early June and force GDOE to restart the process and accompanying legal reviews, setting the timetable back months,” he added.
Barnett questioned the turnaround.
“On the record, you expressed your frustration with the lack of movement on GDOE’s multiple requests through the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense. … In updates provided by you and your staff, it was said that the bulk of GDOE’s requests for help were flat-out denied or at a standstill,” Barnett wrote.
Lawmakers amended the proposed fiscal 2024 budget act twice, based on Swanson’s sworn testimony, he added, which generally indicated there had been “little forward movement.”
“Despite the reversal, it is my understanding that there is no contract in place for mold abatement. According to the latest information that I have, walkthroughs are still being conducted to assess mold at the schools in order to complete an invitation to bid for the project. The request for mold abatement for our schools was sent in on June 13 - three months ago,” Barnett stated.
The senator requested any contracts or documents showing projects to fix the schools were accelerated.
"It is worthy to note that the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, in report submissions to the Legislature, has spent just $5.9 million in Mawar recovery," he wrote.
Barnett said if Swanson truly believed that a return of the $20 million wasn't optimal, he would withdraw his support for the move.
“However, your team also testified to a $30 million shortfall for fiscal ... 2024. Please confirm if that request was also made to the governor or if it will be withdrawn as well," he wrote.
Adelup weighs in
Hours after Barnett issued his letter on Monday, Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said in a statement that DOE’s release speaks for itself.
“They have benefited from expedited procurement for disaster relief and changing that now would force them to restart or cancel the mold mitigation, fencing, maintenance and repair they are contracting for. … If the $20 million has to be sent to GDOE, it means Civil Defense will have to cancel that procurement,” she said. “That won’t make schools safer. It just forces more delay.”
Paco-San Agustin said some members of the Legislature “are so focused on playing politics” that they don't realize when they're hurting students.
There was some disagreement between lawmakers last week over how helpful freezing funding to the Office of the Governor, which would potentially result in a shutdown of the office, would be to the return of the $20 million.
Appropriations chair Sen. Joe San Agustin said a closed office wouldn't be able to return the money, while Terlaje argued excess tax revenue that comes in this fiscal year could be used to fill the gap.
Even if senators do walk back the proposed freeze on Adelup’s funding, GDOE still could be returned the cash, under the current version of the budget bill. Sen. Chris Duenas has amended the $20 million appropriation to roll over to next fiscal year, meaning it still could be provided, should the administration elect to do so.