For the first time in several years, San Vicente Catholic School will have a principal to call its own.
Former principal Lisa Baza-Cruz, filled the role as principal of the Barrigada school from January 2021 to June 2022 while also serving as principal of St. Francis Catholic School in Yona, dividing her time between the schools.
Because there was no principal for the Barrigada school, she was asked by the previous superintendent to fill in, said Father Val Rodriguez, superintendent of Catholic Schools.
He said they decided this year to find a principal for San Vicente. Rodriguez will fill in until a permanent principal is found.
He also dismissed rumors that the Barrigada school would not be opening next school year.
“San Vicente is not closing, in fact, we are looking forward to a better year, a new administration. We will have a full time principal this coming school year," he said. “We really invite our parishioners, the people of Guam with pre-K to eighth grade students to enroll in San Vicente School.”
3 potential candidates
Rodriguez sent a letter home to parents on Tuesday, informing them of the search for a new principal.
“We hope that you will welcome the changes needed with regard to the Administration of our school. Such will undoubtedly entail a lot of challenges as we try to achieve our goals,” Rodriguez said in the letter.
He also thanked Baza-Cruz for leading the school through challenging times.
“We express our gratitude to our former Principal, Dr. Lisa Baza-Cruz, who led us during these pandemic years, we also echo our call for every member of this school community to commit themselves and work more as we gear ourselves up to give a quality Catholic education to our young learners,” he wrote.
A job announcement for the principal’s position has already gone out and so far there are three interested applicants.
“We are looking for a principal and we are very hopeful that by this summer we will have a new principal for San Vicente,” Rodriguez said.
“We are very excited for the new school year and the new administration. We have already planned a lot of activities for our faculty and our staff.”
Registration for school year 2022-2023 is ongoing.