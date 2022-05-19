A semitruck driver exiting the Port Authority of Guam Wednesday morning was arrested after Port Authority police officers allegedly found a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a surprise regulatory inspection.
Kyle Marcus Cruz, 31, of Dededo was booked and released in connection with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
The Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation, which included Port Authority of Guam, the U.S. Coast Guard and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency officers, inspected all containers entering and exiting the Port terminal, according to a press release. Authorities also checked for narcotics as well as hazardous materials and proper safety protocols.
According to the press release, Port police officers were searching the cab of a semitruck in the outbound area of the terminal when they discovered a small resealable plastic bag that allegedly contained crystal methamphetamine, also known as “ice.” They also allegedly discovered drug paraphernalia. U.S. Coast Guard personnel conducted a field test on the contents of the bag and paraphernalia and got presumptive positive results for methamphetamines.
"The amount of illegal drugs allegedly discovered was reflective of personal use only," the release states.
Cruz's arrest is the result of the Leon Guerrero Tenorio administration as well as the Port Authority board's "directives to provide all possible support needed by Customs and the U.S. Coast Guard to prevent drugs from entering our island through Guam’s ports of entry," said Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio, "so this partnership the Port has built with the U.S. Coast Guard and Guam Customs is really only three years in the making."
“We will continue to work with all local and federal law enforcement partners on these random and routine inspections, and thankfully to date there has been no evidence that drugs are coming through the Port Authority of Guam. We will do everything possible to keeping the Port safe and to continue this Administration’s efforts to secure our borders," Respicio added.