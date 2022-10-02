Survey: Most GDOE high schoolers want optional financial literacy classes

As lawmakers consider changes to how Guam's public high schools teach financial literacy, the results of a survey show students would like to keep the class optional, and not a requirement to graduate.
The Islandwide Board of Governing Students conducted a second survey that gathered over 300 responses from students attending all seven Guam Department of Education high schools.
The student poll was done following a request from Sen. Tony Ada who wanted to see if the new recommendations being considered for Resolution 348-36 are supported by stakeholders.
The resolution calls on GDOE to incorporate financial literacy into its high school curriculum as a stand-alone course, and require successful completion of the course in order to graduate beginning with school year 2023-2024.
These proposed changes saw support from leaders of GDOE, Guam Education Board members and Sen. Telena Nelson, the chair of the Legislature's education committee.
Students expressed their support, but the youth also had concerns.
GDOE's feedback included a request to see if the Legislature would consider five optional amendments to the measure.
The first option was to require all schools to offer a stand-alone (complete) financial management course.
The second optional amendment was to change the policy to allow for students to take the financial literacy course without first passing Algebra I and geometry.
The third suggestion was to strongly recommend that all students currently in high school, who have available credits, take the financial management course, but not make it required as students may have other plans for their CCL courses.
The fourth optional amendment was to offer financial management as a priority math/elective course during all credit recovered periods such as night school and summer school.
The fifth option posed was that if it was to be a requirement for all students, it would start with the Class of 2027, the incoming ninth graders for school year 2023-24.
The recent survey that concluded had 327 responses to gauge student support for each of the five options.
For option one, the survey showed that 57.5% are in support, while 30.3% are unsure of all schools offering the stand-alone financial literacy course.
“Most agree with implementing financial literacy into all schools but they feel that it would be better to not make it a prerequisite graduation requirement,” the survey stated.
As for option two, 47.4% support, 22.9% do not support and 29.7% are unsure about a change of policy to allow for students to take the financial literacy course without taking Algebra I and geometry.
“Most believe that geometry should not have to be a prerequisite course; however, Algebra I should be a prerequisite course for financial literacy,” IBOGS noted.
Option three, 66.1% strongly recommend that all students currently in high school, who have available credits, take the financial literacy course but not make it a requirement as students may have other plans for their CCL course.
“Most of 327 responses agree with recommendation three,” the survey states.
Recommendation four had 64.2%, which would offer financial literacy as a priority math elective course during all credit recovery periods such as night school or summer school.
Finally, for option five, 60.2% of respondents agreed that if GDOE wishes to make it a requirement for all students, it should start with Class of 2027.
“Most agree with recommendation No. 5 if Resolution No. 348-36 will be passed as a prerequisite graduation requirement,” IBOGS shared.