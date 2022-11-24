Suspect accused of deadly shooting held on $250K bail

Janus Galanote Tabbada was held on $250,000 cash bail after being charged with shooting and killing Edward Bamba earlier this month.
Almost two weeks after Bamba was found dead at a Dededo residence in the Chalan Eskuela area on Nov. 12, suspect Tabbada was arrested by police and charged with murder in the Superior Court of Guam.
According to the charging documents, police responded to a reported shooting at the residence to find Bamba lying on the ground lifeless and not breathing. He had a single puncture wound to the chest.
A woman then told officers she was with Bamba inside the residence when they heard a vehicle approach. Bamba went outside to check. The woman told police she heard a conversation between Bamba and another man before hearing Bamba say "whoa" and heard two loud bangs. She knew that they were gunshots, documents state.
The woman saw someone in a white shirt then get into the driver's side of the car. A man then came into the residence and told her, "Ed just got shot in the heart."
Police interviewed the man, who said the suspect in the white shirt and another male got into the car and fled the area. The second man was found by police and he identified Tabbada as the driver of the car.
He added Tabbada was there to meet someone at the house. He heard two gunshots and saw Bamba fall to the ground. When the man asked Tabbada why he shot the guy, Tabbada allegedly said, "He threatened my life," documents state.
Search
Following the shooting and the identification of Tabbada, the Guam Police Department issued an all-points bulletin for his vehicle. They believed he was "actively evading apprehension," Chief Stephen Ignacio said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Tabbada's vehicle was spotted twice on Nov. 17 before it was later found burned along the Okkodo pipeline area in Dededo.
However, on Monday, a woman reported she had been "abducted, held and beaten" by Tabbada which led police to begin a unified, continuous, 24-hour search operation in response to Tabbada's "escalation of violence," said Ignacio.
Tabbada was later found and apprehended in a vehicle at the Micronesia Mall parking lot. He was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, as Tabbada was being taken into custody, he was discovered to have had a total of 7 grams of meth in four small plastic bags, a glass pipe, a large straw with meth and three cellphones. He was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony - separate from the murder case.
As for the murder case, Tabbada was also charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with both charges having a special allegation of deadly weapon used in a felony and a notice of felony on felony release.
At the time of his arrest, Tabbada had two criminal cases with bench warrants issued. In one of the cases, he was ordered by the court to not possess firearms, court documents state.
Tabbada remains held at the Department of Corrections on a cash bail amount of $250,000 in the murder case and $3,000 in the drug possession case after his first court hearing before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison, according to prison records.
Love triangle
Although not stated in the charging documents, Ignacio believed the woman who reported her abduction by Tabbada was believed to be in a "love triangle" between the defendant and Bamba and that it was the motive for the shooting.
In the abduction, the woman reported Tabbada was assisted by Dara Padama, who is still being held at DOC. However, Padama has not been charged in relation to the incident.
Padama was also found accompanying Tabbada at the time of his arrest on Monday evening, Ignacio said at the press conference.