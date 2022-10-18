Port Authority of Guam police officers responded to a vehicle with its hazard lights on and allegedly found three males who were on probation, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
Two men were seen pushing the vehicle to the side of the road, while one was in the driver’s seat, according to court documents.
Police searched the vehicle and interviewed Lucian Maratita George, 26, who said that he borrowed the vehicle from a friend and that the car died while motoring. Afterward, the two men helped push the vehicle off the road, court documents stated.
According to court documents, police had found firearms and other items in the vehicle.
Officers inquired with George about drug paraphernalia and guns found in the vehicle, to which he allegedly replied, “It’s all mine, sir.”
Court documents further allege George told police he does not have a firearms identification card and stated: “he knew he was not supposed to be in possession of any firearms.”
George allegedly made repeated statements that he takes full responsibility for everything in the vehicle and that the drugs and guns are his, according to court documents.
According to the magistrate's complaint, police confiscated a .357 Magnum revolver, a broken glass pipe with a white substance “known to be crystal methamphetamine” and a 20-gauge shotgun.
George is on probation for a case back in 2021, court documents state.
He was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, three counts of possession of a firearm without identification card as a third-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.