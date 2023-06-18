Terry Sabnat was charged with vehicular homicide after a fatal hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 2-year-old girl.
At around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident with serious injuries at the Family Apartment complex in Upper Tumon.
A 6-year-old boy told officers he and other children were playing in the parking lot of the complex and he witnessed the victim, a 2-year-old girl, run out in front of a Mitsubishi Outlander that struck her, court documents stated.
The 6-year-old and a 10-year-old checked the girl. She was face down and not moving.
The operator of the vehicle, Sabnat, 44, got out of the Outlander and "picked up the victim and asked the people at the apartment complex if the victim was their child."
The 10-year-old witness told officers Sabnat while carrying the victim, was going around to different people saying, "I'm sorry." According to Sabnat's charging documents, he subsequently gave the child to her mother.
Sabnat allegedly left the scene in his vehicle, despite a man attempting to stop him.
While officers conducted their investigation, the 2-year-old was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday evening.
According to the complaint, the attending physician informed officers the child succumbed to injuries that included bleeding to the brain, internal bleeding, collapsed lungs and bruising to her left leg.
Search
Throughout the course of the investigation, police learned the vehicle was leased from a car rental company to Sabnat's wife. Officers later found Sabnat with the vehicle at the car rental Tuesday night, according to the complaint.
Sabnat didn't have a driver's license and told officers that earlier in the day he dropped off his wife at Kmart and went to Family Apartments to meet a friend.
"When he began to exit the area, he felt something being struck by his car. He then stopped his car and noted that there were children running toward the rear of his vehicle. He stepped out of his vehicle and observed a child, the victim, laying on the ground," according to the complaint.
Sabnat said he gave the victim to one of the women present before getting in his car to leave the compound.
As he was leaving, Sabnat said "he heard one of the females telling to stop but he left the area because he was scared."
After leaving, Sabnat returned to his Dededo home to change his shirt and waited a couple of hours until his wife had to pick up her niece, the complaint stated.
Sabnat's wife reported to police she received a phone call from the rental company and when she asked Sabnat if he used the car earlier, he told her he hit a child and left.
Once located, Sabnat was arrested and confined at the Department of Corrections at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Post files state.
Sabnat was charged with vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony, negligent homicide as a third-degree felony, leaving the scene with injuries as a third-degree felony and driving without a license as a violation.
Hearing
Sabnat made his first appearance since being charged in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.
The Public Defender Service Corporation was appointed to represent Sabnat and attorney Peter Sablan argued for Sabnat to be released on a personal recognizance bond because of Sabnat's ties to the community, his employment and family support.
Sablan also referred to Sabnat's charging documents to argue for release.
"(Sabnat) had the ability to just leave but he didn't; ... he wanted to make sure things were taken care of," Sablan said.
Assistant Attorney General Matthew Shuck requested Sabnat be held on a $100,000 cash bail because he "left after essentially confirming the victim's death."
Sison ordered Sabnat be held on a $25,000 cash bail. His next hearing will be before Judge Elyze Iriarte.