A man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-n-run crash that claimed the life of Froilan Rosales-Poma earlier this month has been arrested.
Joaquin James Fejeran, 27, was arrested on Feb. 21 on suspicion of vehicular homicide, negligent homicide, failure to yield at right of way, failure to yield to pedestrian, leading the scene of accident with fatal injury, reckless driving, reckless driving with injuries, imprudent driving, and failure to report within 24 hours.
Rosales-Poma, 81, was at the crosswalk at the intersection of the Route 16 overpass, Alegeta Street and Route 10A in Barrigada when he was hit by a car in the early morning hours of Feb. 5.
He was rushed to the Guam Regional Medical City where he was declared dead, police said.
Traffic investigators spent the past two weeks working to track down the suspect.
Fejeran is expected to answer to the charges in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday afternoon.