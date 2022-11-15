Taitague wants bills to be put on hold pending roundtables

A senator asked in a public hearing that two bills be held off to allow further discussion among the parties involved before moving forward.
On Monday morning, Sen. Telo Taitague, after hearing testimony for two separate bills, one of which she sponsored, asked that roundtables be held before any decisions were made.
The first bill was Bill 308-36, introduced by Taitague and Sens. Joe San Agustin, Joanne Brown and Tony Ada. It is an attempt to amend Guam law pertaining to the Guam Fire Department's E-911 system.
The bill seeks to have telecommunication providers that allow emergency calls be prohibited from collecting more than 5% of a monthly surcharge paid by subscribers.
The bill claims providers currently retain 15%. But this finding was disputed by an official involved in setting and amending the 911-related rates and in the industry.
Fred Horecky, administrative law judge for the Public Utilities Commission, the agency which oversees the E-911 system, as well as representatives from GTA and IT&E opposed the reduction in the percentage of the surcharge.
In particular, Horecky opposed because he was not sure how GFD arrived at the 15% figure. He said that in the past, they had only collected between 6% and 7%. He also added GFD would usually petition the PUC if they would like a change rather than going to the Legislature.
Following the testimony, which included GFD Chief Daniel Stone who said he had not had any conversation with the PUC, Taitague suggested meeting further to discuss the issue before the bill moves forward.
Hagåtña
Senators heard more testimony on Bill 347-36, a bill proposed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to enact the Hagåtña Restoration and Development Plan.
Chair Maria Leon Guerrero and Executive Director Lasia Casil of the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority urged senators to approve the plan citing they had made changes previously asked for when the plan was first proposed and rejected in April of this year.
Sens. Brown and Taitague thought changes weren't made since the plan was denied. Taitague said she was "disappointed" there was no roundtable discussion that occurred.
Maria Leon Guerrero responded the plan has been a community effort from the beginning after explaining why there was not a roundtable event specifically.
Casil added their legal counsel advised them not to have a roundtable discussion.
Taitague wanted to allow not only the Legislature but other government agencies and businesses in the area to discuss the effects of the plan.
The plan includes a 300-page document which will, according to Casil, "promote, preserve and protect the rich CHamoru heritage of our capital city of Hagåtña to develop affordable housing for our residents to return back and, in short, create a city to live, work and play."