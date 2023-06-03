Taiwan office gives $200K to Red Cross

The Taiwan government made a $200,000 donation to the the local chapter of the American Red Cross for post-typhoon recovery efforts.
On Friday afternoon at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam presented the check to the service organization following the recent passage of Typhoon Mawar.
Prior to the presentation of the check, TECO Director General Paul Chen commended the island’s efforts in “working around the clock” to rebuild Guam, and explained the donation was a way of not only helping with recovery, but also expressing gratitude on behalf of the Taiwan community on island for the work already being done.
“We know the Guam government will work with American Red Cross, utilizing the donation to assist and extend recovery efforts and alleviate the suffering of our fellow citizens who have been impacted by the typhoon,” said Chen.
TECO, during the COVID-19 pandemic, donated 200,000 medical masks to the island.
“Taiwan is here to help and this donation is a testament to the power of humanity and collective good will,” Chen added.
Chita Blaise, executive director for the local American Red Cross chapter, thanked Chen and TECO for their generosity, as she believed it was the largest donation Red Cross has received so far for its Mawar efforts.
Blaise then called on Denise Everhart, who is in charge of the local Red Cross response, who explained the donation will be used to “make sure everybody has a chance of recovery and everybody gets the services they need.”
“Throughout the island we’re giving out emergency supplies, cleanup kits, hygiene kits, tarps, rakes, shovels, helping people recover,” Everhart said.
TECO's donation will go "directly" into the local efforts, the official assured.
"We are spending the money to bring people out, we’re spending the money to get supplies out, we’re spending the money on supplies and we’re going to spend the money on financial assistance,” she added.