Parents of students attending Lyndon B. Johnson and Tamuning Elementary Schools weren’t pleased with the school closures and decision to move to online learning.
Over 200 parents attended a virtual parent meeting about the switch on Thursday evening after learning that the primary module of learning for their children would be online as a result of both Tamuning schools failing sanitary inspection in August.
Many of the parents in attendance aired concern over exactly how their children would receive an adequate education with the use of online learning.
“OK you’re trying to do your best and do online schooling, however the whole island is not 100% with internet capability with GTA and Docomo. … The entire island cannot access internet and even if you gave a student a laptop and Mifi, what is that going to do when we have rolling power outages everyday since the typhoon?" parent Frank Benavente asked. He went on to compare the current school situation to the COVID-19 home schooling response.
But unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no stay at home order for parents. This raised the question of how would working parents accommodate online learning if they are not able to take off of work for the duration of the distance learning.
In that same regard, parents questioned how students especially in primary grades like kindergarten would be expected to sit in front of the computer without distraction for two hours at a time and whether truancy would be enforced for missing online classes.
“How do they expect parents to work full time and don’t have a sitter … especially if we don’t even know when the school is going to open again …. I’m having to sign annual leave or take off of work to educate our children because of this,” a parent said.
“Don’t worry because of the schedule, because there are breaks for the students, if at any time you feel that your daughter is not able to stay any longer online,” said Geraldine Quejado, LBJ and Tamuning Elementary school principal.
When it comes to taking off from work to accommodate online learning, Quejado didn’t have an answer. “I’m not in charge of your work or your job because I am not your supervisor, but maybe that’s something that you can communicate with your supervisor because I am sure the whole island knows the situation, but that’s a lot of the questions I get and that’s beyond my control.”
Quejado did however share empathy and recognized the challenges that the school closures place on parents and students.
“We know the challenges of online learning whether it’s power, the internet, the location, even like is someone going to be there for my child, so we understand that. So we are going to document attendance but of course we are not going to report you for truancy or anything. … My teachers are going to work with the students and the families,” Quejado said.
Principal Quejado noted that parents should work with teachers to request hard copy lessons if needed.
“We are going to provide the online learning, however based on situations or certain circumstances we will try our best to accommodate,” Quejado said. “Just go ahead and communicate with your child’s teacher.”
Quejado could not definitively say how long the elementary schools would remain closed as reopening hinges on the schools ability to pass another inspection. However she did note that the superintendent of education has identified Sept. 30 as the target date for students across the district to be back to in-person learning on their campuses.