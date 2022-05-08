Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through the construction zones, and observe all posted speed limit and construction signs.
• Route 30 at Trankilo St. – Tamuning: The center lane of Route 30 at Trankilo St. remains closed due to excavation.
• Route 1 Resurfacing from Route 30 to Route 10A – Tamuning: From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday to Friday: Motorists are advised there will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures on Route 1 for southbound and northbound traffic between Route 14, Chalan San Antonio and 10A Airport Road.
From 7 a.m.-4 p.m. May 14: There will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures on Route 1 on the southbound lane before the Route 1/Route 14B (Ypao Road) Intersection.
From 4 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday: All northbound lanes will be closed at the Route 1 and Route 14 (Chalan San Antonio) Intersection. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Route 30 (Governor Carlos G. Camacho Road) and Route 14B (Ypao Road) may be used as alternate routes.
• Route 4 striping and marking – Route 1 to Route 10 - from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday: There will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures at the Route 4 and Route 10 Intersection, weather permitting.
• Route 28 Rehabilitation from Route 1 to Bumuchachu Street – Dededo: There will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures along Route 28 between Catalina Lane and Aurora Street from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Islandwide village streets pavement resurfacing – Talo’fo’fo’: There will be intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. as contractors pave Jose P. Cruz St. from N. San Miguel St. to Talofofo Elementary School on Monday; and Chalan Canton Ladera on Tuesday.
• Route 9 milling and paving – Yigo: From 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday: There will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures along Route 9 from the Summer Homes Residence Entrance to Entrada St.