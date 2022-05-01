Teacher of the Year nominee: 'This is what I was made to do'

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of six articles highlighting the finalists for Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year.
Stephanie Concepcion has been molding minds for 16 years, this is the first time she has been nominated for the Guam Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year. She is one of six finalists for the award, but to her fourth grade students, she’s already a winner.
“Miss Concepcion is really nice; she makes learning so fun. She cares about us and puts a smile on our face in the morning, everyone in here is smiling all because of her and she's special,” said I’Raina San Nicolas, fourth grade student at Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School.
Concepcion has taught every elementary grade except the third grade in her 16 years as an educator. If she wasn’t educating students she was educating teachers.
“And within those 16 years, I was a curriculum coordinator for three years. ... I loved to be a curriculum coordinator, but as I was guiding my teachers, and the staff, it was a different kind of impact that I was feeling. Teaching the teacher, I was doing some support with the teachers and I was doing mini lessons to show them different types of strategies,” Concepcion said.
Her time spent as a coordinator confirmed for Concepcion that teaching students is her calling.
“In the last year, I kept saying, 'man, I really miss the classroom, I really need to go back because this is what I was made to do, to teach the students,'” she said.
In the classroom, she applies a hands-on style of teaching, incorporating her students' interests into the curriculum.
"This year, I found out a lot of my kids really liked STEAM activities and that has been the big thing with me since first grade, I love doing activities with my kids,” she said.
This year, her students explored robotics. But, that was derailed by COVID-19 pandemic school closures. However, learning didn’t stop.
“That kind of stopped during the pandemic. So, during the pandemic I was modifying ... we were making videos but we were doing it as a team, my first grade team and I learned doing it as a team, we made videos of us teaching the lessons parents didn't have to teach,” she said.
Educators across the island had to modify instruction to make the best of distance learning.
“The kids, they have so much fun online. I never taught online and when I first taught online I was kind of shy and then all my kids were kind of shy and then we just got through it. I think we changed and adapted to all the different learning styles, as it came,” she said.
The pandemic was a learning experience for Concepcion. Her biggest takeaway is to educate the whole child.
“The biggest thing I've learned with this pandemic is looking at the child in every aspect of themselves not only academically, but emotionally and physically. When they came back into the classroom, I wanted to make sure that they were OK first. I included socially emotional morning meetings, just so we can make sure that they're OK emotionally and for me to be able to teach them. That has worked out really well because they slowly adapted into it and then now we're going back to pre-pandemic,” Concepcion said.
When Concepcion was nominated for the Teacher of the Year 2022-23 award, she was shocked.
“I wasn't too sure if I was going to join but then I thought about the person that nominated me, in fact I don't know who nominated me. But, you know they saw something in me, and I thought that I should do it,” she said.
Now, she is one of six finalists.
“This has been a great experience. I'm working really hard and I'm really doing it for my students and my school, you know, not as much for myself but for them,” she said.
Humbled by the honor, she stressed that educating students is a collaborative effort.
“I just want everybody to know that the collaborating and advocating for the love of learning with the district, school community, faculty, staff, parents and as well as the students themselves, that we ensure that lifelong learning is a possibility in all aspects of their life. I think that this process represents the child's success, no matter how small or how large it is and I should be there to guide them. I think that's the most rewarding part of this process,” Concepcion said.