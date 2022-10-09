A teacher was accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old student's inner thigh.
On Thursday, police responded to a high school and were informed that a teacher at the school, Nicolas Bailey, had an incident with a 14-year-old student, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
Police met with the minor who said at the end of September she went looking for her brother in his classroom when Bailey, approached her asking a question.
The girl told police Bailey then allegedly put his right hand on her inner thigh and rubbed his hand upward and said "excuse me," the complaint stated.
The girl said she did not think it was an accident because there was no reason for him to touch her inner thigh. She added her brother may have witnessed Bailey in another incident with a different student.
Police interviewed Bailey who denied touching the girl but allegedly admitted to sending messages to a different student "asking if she has a boyfriend and sending 'memes' involving romantic situations," the complaint states.
Bailey was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.